SVB Leerink Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.