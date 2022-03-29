Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 575 ($7.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT stock opened at GBX 308.16 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 223,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £614,625 ($805,115.27).

About Synthomer (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.