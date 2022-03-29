Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 241,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,402,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 365,186 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,788,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

