Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
