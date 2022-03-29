TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 533,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 448,273 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

