TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.48% of TCG BDC worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $783.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

