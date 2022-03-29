TCW Group Inc. Purchases 453,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.37% of SunCoke Energy worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

