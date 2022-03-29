TCW Group Inc. Purchases 58,858 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 451.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

