Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.