Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

