Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.