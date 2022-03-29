Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

