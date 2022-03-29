TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 452,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.