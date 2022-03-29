TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

