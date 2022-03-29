Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

