The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. The China Fund shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 9,793 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

