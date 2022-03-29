The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $418.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 418.01 ($5.48), with a volume of 534489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.42).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)
