The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Cut by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 744,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

