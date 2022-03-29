The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NYSE GRX opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

