The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $150.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

