The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $37.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

ENR opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

