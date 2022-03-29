The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $101.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

