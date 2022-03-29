The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) to “Buy”

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
About Greentown Service Group (Get Rating)
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greentown Service Group (GRTNF)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.