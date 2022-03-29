The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.30

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 3431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

