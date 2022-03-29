The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of -0.44.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.