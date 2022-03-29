The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
LON UTG opened at GBX 1,160.50 ($15.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,053.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,087.13. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37).
The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
