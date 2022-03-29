The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

