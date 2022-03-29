THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $77,787.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

