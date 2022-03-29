Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:THRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 5th

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 5th. Theseus Pharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,200 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $160,003,200 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

THRX opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.