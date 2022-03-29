Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

