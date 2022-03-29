Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

