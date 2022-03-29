Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 258,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 392,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

