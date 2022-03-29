Tigress Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVDA opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average is $258.80.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

