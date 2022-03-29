Tigress Financial Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.
NVDA opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average is $258.80.
In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
