Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.66. Tilray shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1,744,714 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Get Tilray alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.