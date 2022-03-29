TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TISNF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

