Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,702,505 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £30.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile (LON:TRX)
