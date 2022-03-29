Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,702,505 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £30.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

