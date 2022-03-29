TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

