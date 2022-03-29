Tokenlon Network Token Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market cap of $47.53 million and $4.15 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenlon Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenlon Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenlon Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.