Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.0 days.

Shares of TOSCF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

