Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TYIDY opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44.
Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Industries (TYIDY)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.