TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. TradeUP Global has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

