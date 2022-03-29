Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TRZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.