TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.