Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.05) to GBX 2,020 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.52).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,293.28 ($16.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,396.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,524.59. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.68) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,656.77).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

