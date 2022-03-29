Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Update

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

