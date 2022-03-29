Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

