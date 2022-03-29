Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$1.47. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 39,726 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

