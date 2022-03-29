Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.60) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.34).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 243.49 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.92. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

