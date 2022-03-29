TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.83

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $29.82. TrueBlue shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 158,116 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.