TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.83

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $29.82. TrueBlue shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 158,116 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

