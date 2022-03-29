Truist Financial Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

