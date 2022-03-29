TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.
